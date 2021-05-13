MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

SIL Invest Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 83.92% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIL Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in March 2021 down 83.92% from Rs. 18.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2021 down 112.59% from Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021 down 98.34% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2020.

SIL Invest shares closed at 252.15 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.99% returns over the last 6 months and 136.76% over the last 12 months.

Close
SIL Investments
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2.9614.2118.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.9614.2118.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.230.230.26
Depreciation0.080.310.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.711.202.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.0612.4715.61
Other Income0.254.390.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.1916.8615.86
Interest0.100.010.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.0916.8515.83
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.0916.8515.83
Tax1.962.660.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.8714.1915.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.8714.1915.24
Minority Interest-0.04-0.03-0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.9114.1615.17
Equity Share Capital10.6110.6110.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.8013.3614.32
Diluted EPS-1.8013.3614.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.8013.3614.32
Diluted EPS-1.8013.3614.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #SIL Invest #SIL Investments
first published: May 13, 2021 12:33 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.