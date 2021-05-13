SIL Invest Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 83.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in March 2021 down 83.92% from Rs. 18.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2021 down 112.59% from Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021 down 98.34% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2020.

SIL Invest shares closed at 252.15 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.99% returns over the last 6 months and 136.76% over the last 12 months.