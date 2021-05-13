SIL Invest Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 83.92% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SIL Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in March 2021 down 83.92% from Rs. 18.41 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2021 down 112.59% from Rs. 15.17 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021 down 98.34% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2020.
SIL Invest shares closed at 252.15 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 81.99% returns over the last 6 months and 136.76% over the last 12 months.
|SIL Investments
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.96
|14.21
|18.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.96
|14.21
|18.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.23
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.31
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.71
|1.20
|2.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|12.47
|15.61
|Other Income
|0.25
|4.39
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|16.86
|15.86
|Interest
|0.10
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|16.85
|15.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|16.85
|15.83
|Tax
|1.96
|2.66
|0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.87
|14.19
|15.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.87
|14.19
|15.24
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.91
|14.16
|15.17
|Equity Share Capital
|10.61
|10.61
|10.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|13.36
|14.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|13.36
|14.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|13.36
|14.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|13.36
|14.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited