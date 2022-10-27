Sikko Industrie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore in September 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 12.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2022 down 67.75% from Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2022 down 65.92% from Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2021.

Sikko Industrie EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.68 in September 2021.

Sikko Industrie shares closed at 136.70 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 140.88% returns over the last 6 months and 237.53% over the last 12 months.