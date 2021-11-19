Sikko Industrie Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore, down 35.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.61 crore in September 2021 down 35.85% from Rs. 19.65 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.24 crore in September 2021 up 49.29% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.28 crore in September 2021 up 29.22% from Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2020.

Sikko Industrie EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.68 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.27 in September 2020.

Sikko Industrie shares closed at 65.15 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)