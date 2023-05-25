English
    Sikko Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore, down 54.93% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sikko Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore in March 2023 down 54.93% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 44.38% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 109.59% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

    Sikko Industrie shares closed at 70.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.28% returns over the last 6 months and 107.54% over the last 12 months.

    Sikko Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.0510.1215.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.0510.1215.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.295.6514.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.55----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.33-0.21-0.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.910.980.72
    Depreciation0.100.120.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.961.770.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.101.810.18
    Other Income0.070.12-1.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.031.93-0.91
    Interest0.200.120.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.231.81-1.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.231.81-1.01
    Tax0.180.61-0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.411.21-0.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.411.21-0.73
    Equity Share Capital16.8016.8011.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.240.72-0.65
    Diluted EPS-0.240.72-0.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.240.72-0.65
    Diluted EPS-0.240.72-0.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

