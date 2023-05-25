Sikko Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore, down 54.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sikko Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore in March 2023 down 54.93% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 44.38% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 109.59% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.
Sikko Industrie shares closed at 70.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.28% returns over the last 6 months and 107.54% over the last 12 months.
|Sikko Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.05
|10.12
|15.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.05
|10.12
|15.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.29
|5.65
|14.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.55
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.33
|-0.21
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.91
|0.98
|0.72
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.12
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.96
|1.77
|0.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|1.81
|0.18
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.12
|-1.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|1.93
|-0.91
|Interest
|0.20
|0.12
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|1.81
|-1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|1.81
|-1.01
|Tax
|0.18
|0.61
|-0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|1.21
|-0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|1.21
|-0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|16.80
|16.80
|11.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|0.72
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|0.72
|-0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|0.72
|-0.65
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|0.72
|-0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited