Sikko Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore, down 54.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore in March 2023 down 54.93% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 44.38% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 109.59% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

Sikko Industrie shares closed at 70.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.28% returns over the last 6 months and 107.54% over the last 12 months.