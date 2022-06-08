 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sikko Industrie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.63 crore, up 64.71% Y-o-Y

Jun 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sikko Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.63 crore in March 2022 up 64.71% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 down 337.84% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 down 212.31% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

Sikko Industrie shares closed at 47.95 on June 07, 2022 (NSE)

Sikko Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.63 12.36 9.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.63 12.36 9.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.05 7.26 7.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.39 -0.17 -0.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.72 0.95 0.73
Depreciation 0.18 0.15 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.89 3.59 2.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.58 -0.68
Other Income -1.09 0.65 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 1.23 0.54
Interest 0.10 0.16 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.01 1.07 0.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.01 1.07 0.42
Tax -0.28 0.30 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.73 0.77 0.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.73 0.77 0.31
Equity Share Capital 11.20 11.20 11.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 8.09
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.65 0.68 0.27
Diluted EPS -0.65 0.68 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.65 0.68 0.27
Diluted EPS -0.65 0.68 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 8, 2022 07:11 pm
