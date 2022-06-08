Sikko Industrie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.63 crore, up 64.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.63 crore in March 2022 up 64.71% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 down 337.84% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 down 212.31% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

Sikko Industrie shares closed at 47.95 on June 07, 2022 (NSE)