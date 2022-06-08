Sikko Industrie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.63 crore, up 64.71% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sikko Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.63 crore in March 2022 up 64.71% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 down 337.84% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 down 212.31% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.
Sikko Industrie shares closed at 47.95 on June 07, 2022 (NSE)
|Sikko Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.63
|12.36
|9.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.63
|12.36
|9.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.05
|7.26
|7.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.39
|-0.17
|-0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.95
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.15
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.89
|3.59
|2.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.58
|-0.68
|Other Income
|-1.09
|0.65
|1.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|1.23
|0.54
|Interest
|0.10
|0.16
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.01
|1.07
|0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.01
|1.07
|0.42
|Tax
|-0.28
|0.30
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|0.77
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|0.77
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|11.20
|11.20
|11.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|8.09
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.68
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|0.68
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.65
|0.68
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.65
|0.68
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
