Sikko Industrie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.59 crore, down 16.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.59 crore in June 2023 down 16.26% from Rs. 17.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 up 20.47% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2023 up 14.81% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

Sikko Industrie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

Sikko Industrie shares closed at 57.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.79% returns over the last 6 months and 58.11% over the last 12 months.