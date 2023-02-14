Sikko Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.12 crore, down 18.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.12 crore in December 2022 down 18.07% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 up 57.73% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 up 48.55% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.