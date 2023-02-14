Sikko Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.12 crore, down 18.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.12 crore in December 2022 down 18.07% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 up 57.73% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 up 48.55% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.

Sikko Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in December 2021.

Sikko Industrie shares closed at 89.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 131.60% returns over the last 6 months and 153.39% over the last 12 months.