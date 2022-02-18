Sikko Industrie Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.36 crore, up 40.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.36 crore in December 2021 up 40.61% from Rs. 8.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021 up 179.8% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021 up 146.43% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020.

Sikko Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2020.

Sikko Industrie shares closed at 55.40 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)