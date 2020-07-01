Sika Interplant Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore, down 68.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.50 crore in March 2020 down 68.67% from Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2020 down 79.9% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2020 down 74.53% from Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2019.

Sika Interplant EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.26 in March 2019.

Sika Interplant shares closed at 152.45 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.44% returns over the last 6 months and -16.74% over the last 12 months.