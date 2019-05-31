Sika Interplant Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.76 crore, up 284.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.76 crore in March 2019 up 284.37% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2019 up 433.61% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in March 2019 up 373.08% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2018.

Sika Interplant EPS has increased to Rs. 6.26 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.17 in March 2018.

Sika Interplant shares closed at 150.00 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -3.91% over the last 12 months.