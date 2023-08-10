English
    Sika Interplant Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore, up 86.83% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sika Interplant Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore in June 2023 up 86.83% from Rs. 13.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2023 up 61.19% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2023 up 57.81% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

    Sika Interplant EPS has increased to Rs. 8.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.25 in June 2022.

    Sika Interplant shares closed at 835.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.66% returns over the last 6 months and 10.99% over the last 12 months.

    Sika Interplant Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.6218.8413.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.6218.8413.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.0313.596.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.74-1.351.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.462.081.49
    Depreciation0.210.180.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.321.861.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.862.492.21
    Other Income0.980.800.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.843.293.03
    Interest0.040.050.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.803.242.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.803.242.98
    Tax1.211.060.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.592.172.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.592.172.23
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.475.135.25
    Diluted EPS8.475.135.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.475.135.25
    Diluted EPS8.475.135.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:33 pm

