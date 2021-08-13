Sika Interplant Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.41 crore, up 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.41 crore in June 2021 up 15.74% from Rs. 22.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in June 2021 up 35.25% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.70 crore in June 2021 up 31.94% from Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2020.

Sika Interplant EPS has increased to Rs. 9.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.14 in June 2020.

Sika Interplant shares closed at 468.65 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)