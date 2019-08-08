Sika Interplant Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore, up 303.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sika Interplant Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore in June 2019 up 303.31% from Rs. 4.33 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2019 up 266.11% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2019 up 198.77% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2018.

Sika Interplant EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2018.

Sika Interplant shares closed at 165.05 on August 07, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.28% returns over the last 6 months and 16.07% over the last 12 months.