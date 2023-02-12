Sika Interplant Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.65 crore, down 9.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.65 crore in December 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 2.9% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2022 up 2.45% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.