    Sika Interplant Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.65 crore, down 9.33% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sika Interplant Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.65 crore in December 2022 down 9.33% from Rs. 16.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 up 2.9% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2022 up 2.45% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021.

    Sika Interplant Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.6513.3516.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.6513.3516.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.457.8312.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.59-0.16-1.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.391.942.16
    Depreciation0.170.170.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.701.231.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.522.342.20
    Other Income0.650.730.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.183.073.06
    Interest0.060.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.113.023.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.113.023.03
    Tax0.780.760.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.332.262.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.332.262.26
    Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.505.345.34
    Diluted EPS5.505.345.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.505.345.34
    Diluted EPS5.505.345.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited