Sika Interplant Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.16 crore, down 10.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.16 crore in December 2021 down 10.78% from Rs. 18.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021 down 10.72% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2021 down 2.97% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2020.

Sika Interplant EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.98 in December 2020.

Sika Interplant shares closed at 943.65 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 86.94% returns over the last 6 months and 223.50% over the last 12 months.