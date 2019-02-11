Sika Interplant Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore, up 215.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore in December 2018 up 215.62% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2018 up 231.65% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2018 up 140.28% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2017.

Sika Interplant EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2017.

Sika Interplant shares closed at 147.05 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.03% returns over the last 6 months and -16.02% over the last 12 months.