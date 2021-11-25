Sika Interplant Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.96 crore, up 119.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.96 crore in September 2021 up 119.86% from Rs. 16.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.00 crore in September 2021 up 142.02% from Rs. 2.89 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2021 up 101.24% from Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2020.

Sika Interplant EPS has increased to Rs. 16.49 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.82 in September 2020.

Sika Interplant shares closed at 743.90 on November 24, 2021 (BSE)