Sika Interplant Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.84 crore, down 5.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.84 crore in March 2023 down 5.41% from Rs. 19.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 down 52.59% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2023 down 44.59% from Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2022.

Sika Interplant EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.18 in March 2022.

Sika Interplant shares closed at 617.65 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.10% returns over the last 6 months and -15.34% over the last 12 months.