Sika Interplant Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.92 crore, down 11.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.92 crore in March 2022 down 11.25% from Rs. 22.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022 up 23.23% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.19 crore in March 2022 up 16.35% from Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2021.

Sika Interplant EPS has increased to Rs. 10.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.26 in March 2021.

Sika Interplant shares closed at 694.90 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)