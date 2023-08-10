Sika Interplant Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore, up 86.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore in June 2023 up 86.83% from Rs. 13.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2023 up 62.14% from Rs. 2.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2023 up 57.81% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

Sika Interplant EPS has increased to Rs. 8.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.19 in June 2022.

Sika Interplant shares closed at 835.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.66% returns over the last 6 months and 10.99% over the last 12 months.