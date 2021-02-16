MARKET NEWS

Sika Interplant Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore, down 27.33% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 05:46 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sika Interplant Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore in December 2020 down 27.33% from Rs. 24.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2020 down 3.34% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2020 down 16.13% from Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2019.

Sika Interplant EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.16 in December 2019.

Sika Interplant shares closed at 333.20 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)

Sika Interplant Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations18.1116.3524.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations18.1116.3524.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials12.5311.7718.22
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-0.330.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.531.121.69
Depreciation0.220.210.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.020.621.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.712.953.44
Other Income0.450.870.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.163.823.87
Interest0.040.050.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.123.783.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.123.783.82
Tax0.590.881.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.532.892.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.532.892.57
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.532.892.61
Equity Share Capital4.244.244.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.966.826.16
Diluted EPS5.966.826.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.966.826.16
Diluted EPS5.966.826.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #Sika Interplant #Sika Interplant Systems
first published: Feb 16, 2021 05:41 pm

