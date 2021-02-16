Sika Interplant Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore, down 27.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.11 crore in December 2020 down 27.33% from Rs. 24.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2020 down 3.34% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2020 down 16.13% from Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2019.

Sika Interplant EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.96 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.16 in December 2019.

Sika Interplant shares closed at 333.20 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)