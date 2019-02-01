Signet Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 272.00 crore, up 25.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.00 crore in December 2018 up 25.19% from Rs. 217.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2018 down 18.87% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.91 crore in December 2018 down 19.36% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2017.

Signet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.

Signet Ind shares closed at 46.80 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.61% returns over the last 6 months and -40.76% over the last 12 months.