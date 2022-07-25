 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sigachi Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.70 crore, up 33.29% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sigachi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.70 crore in June 2022 up 33.29% from Rs. 53.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 8.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.69 crore in June 2022 up 29.24% from Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2021.

Sigachi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2021.

Sigachi Ind shares closed at 251.85 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

Sigachi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.70 70.87 53.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.70 70.87 53.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.48 34.63 25.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 1.21 1.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.10 5.16 6.59
Depreciation 0.80 0.80 0.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.12 16.65 7.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.27 12.41 11.37
Other Income 1.63 1.73 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.89 14.14 11.54
Interest 0.47 0.47 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.42 13.66 11.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.42 13.66 11.31
Tax 3.53 3.24 2.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.89 10.43 8.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.89 10.43 8.86
Equity Share Capital 30.74 30.74 30.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.54 4.02 2.88
Diluted EPS 3.54 4.02 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.54 4.02 2.88
Diluted EPS 3.54 4.02 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jul 25, 2022
