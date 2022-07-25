Sigachi Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.70 crore, up 33.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.70 crore in June 2022 up 33.29% from Rs. 53.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.89 crore in June 2022 up 22.82% from Rs. 8.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.69 crore in June 2022 up 29.24% from Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2021.

Sigachi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2021.

Sigachi Ind shares closed at 251.85 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)