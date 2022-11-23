 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siemens Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,331.40 crore, up 8.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siemens are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,331.40 crore in September 2022 up 8.29% from Rs. 3,999.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 662.80 crore in September 2022 up 105.2% from Rs. 323.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 590.20 crore in September 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 490.30 crore in September 2021.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 18.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.07 in September 2021.

Siemens shares closed at 2,803.50 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.51% returns over the last 6 months and 23.83% over the last 12 months.

Siemens
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,331.40 3,914.80 3,941.10
Other Operating Income -- -- 58.60
Total Income From Operations 4,331.40 3,914.80 3,999.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 825.60 621.80 876.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,052.00 1,272.80 863.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 93.70 76.40 157.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 438.50 409.80 435.30
Depreciation 52.30 51.90 54.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,452.00 1,155.00 1,238.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 417.30 327.10 374.70
Other Income 120.60 74.60 61.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 537.90 401.70 436.30
Interest 13.90 3.70 5.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 524.00 398.00 430.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 524.00 398.00 430.40
Tax 131.80 102.50 107.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 392.20 295.50 323.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 270.60 -1.80 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 662.80 293.70 323.00
Equity Share Capital 71.20 71.20 71.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.61 8.25 9.07
Diluted EPS 18.61 8.25 9.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.61 8.25 9.07
Diluted EPS 18.61 8.25 9.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Siemens
first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am