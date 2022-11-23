Siemens Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,331.40 crore, up 8.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,331.40 crore in September 2022 up 8.29% from Rs. 3,999.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 662.80 crore in September 2022 up 105.2% from Rs. 323.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 590.20 crore in September 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 490.30 crore in September 2021.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 18.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.07 in September 2021.

Siemens shares closed at 2,803.50 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.51% returns over the last 6 months and 23.83% over the last 12 months.