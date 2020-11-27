Siemens Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,519.00 crore, down 14.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,519.00 crore in September 2020 down 14.77% from Rs. 4,128.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 327.60 crore in September 2020 down 0.91% from Rs. 330.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 514.30 crore in September 2020 down 5.98% from Rs. 547.00 crore in September 2019.

Siemens EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.28 in September 2019.

Siemens shares closed at 1,516.70 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.41% returns over the last 6 months and 1.53% over the last 12 months.