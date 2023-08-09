Siemens Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,473.10 crore, up 14.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,473.10 crore in June 2023 up 14.26% from Rs. 3,914.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 423.70 crore in June 2023 up 44.26% from Rs. 293.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 631.40 crore in June 2023 up 39.2% from Rs. 453.60 crore in June 2022.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 11.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.25 in June 2022.

Siemens shares closed at 3,779.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 42.70% over the last 12 months.