English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Siemens Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,473.10 crore, up 14.26% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siemens are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,473.10 crore in June 2023 up 14.26% from Rs. 3,914.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 423.70 crore in June 2023 up 44.26% from Rs. 293.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 631.40 crore in June 2023 up 39.2% from Rs. 453.60 crore in June 2022.

    Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 11.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.25 in June 2022.

    Siemens shares closed at 3,779.35 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.77% returns over the last 6 months and 42.70% over the last 12 months.

    Siemens
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,407.004,400.503,914.80
    Other Operating Income66.1064.70--
    Total Income From Operations4,473.104,465.203,914.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials851.80877.00621.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,462.501,362.001,272.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-176.10-71.0076.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost455.50472.40409.80
    Depreciation63.9053.8051.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,374.501,269.901,155.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax441.00501.10327.10
    Other Income126.50188.0074.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax567.50689.10401.70
    Interest3.407.403.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax564.10681.70398.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax564.10681.70398.00
    Tax140.40165.70102.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities423.70516.00295.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----1.80
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period423.70516.00293.70
    Equity Share Capital71.2071.2071.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9014.508.25
    Diluted EPS11.9014.508.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.9014.508.25
    Diluted EPS11.9014.508.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Siemens
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!