Siemens Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,914.80 crore, up 44.56% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siemens are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,914.80 crore in June 2022 up 44.56% from Rs. 2,708.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 293.70 crore in June 2022 up 81.86% from Rs. 161.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 453.60 crore in June 2022 up 65.19% from Rs. 274.60 crore in June 2021.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 8.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.54 in June 2021.

Siemens shares closed at 2,736.80 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 38.37% over the last 12 months.

Siemens
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,914.80 3,628.50 2,658.30
Other Operating Income -- -- 49.70
Total Income From Operations 3,914.80 3,628.50 2,708.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 621.80 865.90 532.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,272.80 1,101.00 994.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 76.40 -189.10 -239.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 409.80 409.40 403.90
Depreciation 51.90 53.50 54.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,155.00 995.90 788.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 327.10 391.90 173.80
Other Income 74.60 63.80 46.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 401.70 455.70 220.10
Interest 3.70 10.90 5.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 398.00 444.80 214.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 398.00 444.80 214.50
Tax 102.50 115.90 53.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 295.50 328.90 161.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.80 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 293.70 328.90 161.50
Equity Share Capital 71.20 71.20 71.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.25 9.23 4.54
Diluted EPS 8.25 9.23 4.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.25 9.23 4.54
Diluted EPS 8.25 9.23 4.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:44 am
