Siemens Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,914.80 crore, up 44.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,914.80 crore in June 2022 up 44.56% from Rs. 2,708.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 293.70 crore in June 2022 up 81.86% from Rs. 161.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 453.60 crore in June 2022 up 65.19% from Rs. 274.60 crore in June 2021.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 8.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.54 in June 2021.

Siemens shares closed at 2,736.80 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 38.37% over the last 12 months.