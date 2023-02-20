 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siemens Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,645.30 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siemens are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,645.30 crore in December 2022 up 12.51% from Rs. 3,239.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 437.60 crore in December 2022 up 78.39% from Rs. 245.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 644.10 crore in December 2022 up 65.58% from Rs. 389.00 crore in December 2021.

Siemens
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,596.20 4,331.40 3,239.90
Other Operating Income 49.10 -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,645.30 4,331.40 3,239.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 795.00 825.60 553.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,417.00 1,052.00 1,225.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -342.00 93.70 -158.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 451.80 438.50 431.10
Depreciation 51.50 52.30 53.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 774.30 1,452.00 856.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 497.70 417.30 278.10
Other Income 94.90 120.60 57.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 592.60 537.90 335.20
Interest 5.00 13.90 5.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 587.60 524.00 329.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 587.60 524.00 329.80
Tax 150.00 131.80 84.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 437.60 392.20 245.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 270.60 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 437.60 662.80 245.30
Equity Share Capital 71.20 71.20 71.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.29 18.61 6.89
Diluted EPS 12.29 18.61 6.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.29 18.61 6.89
Diluted EPS 12.29 18.61 6.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited