Siemens Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,645.30 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,645.30 crore in December 2022 up 12.51% from Rs. 3,239.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 437.60 crore in December 2022 up 78.39% from Rs. 245.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 644.10 crore in December 2022 up 65.58% from Rs. 389.00 crore in December 2021.