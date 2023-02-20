English
    Siemens Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,645.30 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siemens are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,645.30 crore in December 2022 up 12.51% from Rs. 3,239.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 437.60 crore in December 2022 up 78.39% from Rs. 245.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 644.10 crore in December 2022 up 65.58% from Rs. 389.00 crore in December 2021.

    Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 12.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.89 in December 2021.

    Siemens shares closed at 3,194.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.32% returns over the last 6 months and 30.42% over the last 12 months.

    Siemens
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,596.204,331.403,239.90
    Other Operating Income49.10----
    Total Income From Operations3,645.304,331.403,239.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials795.00825.60553.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,417.001,052.001,225.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-342.0093.70-158.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost451.80438.50431.10
    Depreciation51.5052.3053.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses774.301,452.00856.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax497.70417.30278.10
    Other Income94.90120.6057.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax592.60537.90335.20
    Interest5.0013.905.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax587.60524.00329.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax587.60524.00329.80
    Tax150.00131.8084.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities437.60392.20245.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--270.60--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period437.60662.80245.30
    Equity Share Capital71.2071.2071.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2918.616.89
    Diluted EPS12.2918.616.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.2918.616.89
    Diluted EPS12.2918.616.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

