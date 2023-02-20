Siemens Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,645.30 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,645.30 crore in December 2022 up 12.51% from Rs. 3,239.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 437.60 crore in December 2022 up 78.39% from Rs. 245.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 644.10 crore in December 2022 up 65.58% from Rs. 389.00 crore in December 2021.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 12.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.89 in December 2021.

Siemens shares closed at 3,194.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.32% returns over the last 6 months and 30.42% over the last 12 months.