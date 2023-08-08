Siemens' Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 456 crore due to margin expansion

Base business has increased by 10.9 percent, whereby advance orderings in our short-cycle product businesses still had some adverse impact, Siemens stated.

Multinational conglomerate Siemens on August 8 posted a 51 percent-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, to Rs 455.8 crore on the back of a rise in operating margins seen during the quarter.

During the reporting quarter, Siemens' Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margin rose nearly 200 basis points to 11.6 percent from 9.7 percent in the corresponding period a year ago.

Siemens' results surpassed analysts' expectations of a net profit of around Rs 442 crore for the quarter under review.

The company's topline during the quarter also rose 14.5 percent on year to Rs 4804.5 crore. Siemens follows an October to September financial year and hence classifies the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as Q3.

The operating margin of the company's smart infrastructure segment rose around 300 basis points compared to 10.1 percent as operating profit from the segment rose 62 percent on year and came in at Rs 173.7 crore. Revenues from the segment grew 14.2 percent to Rs 1720.6 crore.

Similarly, the operating margin of the company's energy segment rose around 190 basis points compared to 10.44 percent as operating profit from the segment rose 27.5 percent on year and came in at Rs 158.5 crore. Revenues from the segment grew 4.4 percent to Rs 1518.1 crore.

Revenues from Siemens' digital industries segment also rose 13.2 percent on year to Rs 1127.3 crore, while profit from the segment rose 30.5 percent on year to Rs 108.1 crore.

Siemens' revenue from its mobility business came in at Rs 577.6 crore, on a bottom line from the segment of Rs 37.1 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year the segment had reported a topline of Rs 391.1 crore and a bottomline of Rs 18.3 crore.

The company's new orders stood at Rs 5,288 crore, a 5.9 percent increase over the same period last year. The base business has increased by 10.9 percent, whereby advance orderings in our short-cycle product businesses still had some adverse impact.

"We continue to see consistently strong performance across all our businesses with a healthy mix of orders from both the government and private sector, especially in infrastructure and railways. As delivery periods and supply chain issues start improving, volumes are beginning to normalise," Siemens' managing director, and chief executive officer Sunil Mathur said.

Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power.