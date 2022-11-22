 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siemens net profit rises 23% to Rs 392 crore in Jul-Sep

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 08:38 PM IST

Siemens on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent rise in its net profit from continuing operations to Rs 392 crore in the September 2022 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

"(In July-September quarter) Profit after Tax (net profit) from continuing operations of Rs 392 crore, increased by 23 per cent over the same period last year," a company statement said.

The company follows October to September financial year.

For the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2022 ended September 30, Siemens Ltd registered revenue from continuing operations of Rs 4,237 crore, an 11 per cent increase over the same quarter in the preceding year, it stated.

New Orders from continuing operations stood at Rs 4,009 crore, registering a 25 per cent increase over the same period last year. The company's order backlog from continuing operations is Rs 17,183 crore, it noted.

For the Financial Year 2022, Siemens reported an increase of 43 per cent in new orders, 18 per cent in revenue and 20 per cent in profit after tax from continuing operations over the previous financial year, it stated.