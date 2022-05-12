English
    Siemens net profit rises 2.5% to Rs 340 crore in March quarter

    In the year-ago quarter, the consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 331.5 crore, Siemens said in a BSE filing.

    PTI
    May 12, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    Siemens on Thursday posted a 2.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 340 crore in the quarter ended March 2022.

    Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 4,021.5 crore from Rs 3,540 crore in the same period a year.

    Siemens follows its financial year from October to September.

    The company said in a statement that for the second quarter of financial year ended on March 31, 2022, Siemens registered a revenue of Rs 3,568 crore, an 8.2 per cent increase over the same quarter of the preceding year.

    New orders stood at Rs 5,339 crore, registering a 61.4 per cent increase over the same period last year, it said, adding that the company’s order backlog stands at Rs 17,174 crore.

    Sunil Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer, Siemens Ltd, said in the statement, "All our businesses have booked strong growth in order income reflecting a clear upswing in both public and private capex spending with high value orders being booked in our mobility segment. Revenues and profitability have been impacted as a result of global supply chain challenges, leading to delays in deliveries and increase in commodity and logistic costs. We expect revenue growth to pick up in subsequent quarters.”



    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Results #Siemens
    first published: May 12, 2022 07:48 pm
