you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siemens June quarter net up 25% at Rs 204 crore

The revenue in the third quarter (April-June) stood at Rs 2,964.4 crore which amounts to 14.6 percent increase (excluding impact of Excise Duty from the revenue for the year-ago quarter) compared to the same period last year.

PTI
 
 
Siemens today posted 25.5 percent jump in standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 204.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, on the back of higher revenues. The company's PAT in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 162.9 crore, it said in a BSE filing.

The revenue in the third quarter (April-June) stood at Rs 2,964.4 crore which amounts to 14.6 percent increase (excluding impact of Excise Duty from the revenue for the year-ago quarter) compared to the same period last year.

The company follows October-September financial year. It said the new orders for the period stood at Rs 2,840.7 crore.

"Order growth of our base business is robust across most of our divisions. However, large infrastructure tenders, particularly in railways, power generation and transmission sectors continue to be muted while demand seems to be increasing from the state discoms.

"We see private sector capex also picking up with increased interest in our digitalization solutions," MD and CEO Sunil Mathur said in a statement.

Siemens focuses on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. It is one of the leading producers of technologies for combined cycle turbines for power generation; power transmission and distribution solutions.

Siemens Ltd is the flagship listed company of Siemens AG in India. As of September 30, 2017, Siemens had revenue of Rs 11,060.2 crore and 9,551 employees.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 09:15 pm

