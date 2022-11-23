Siemens Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,657.10 crore, up 8.4% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,657.10 4,258.30 4,233.00 Other Operating Income -- -- 63.10 Total Income From Operations 4,657.10 4,258.30 4,296.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,005.40 844.00 1,059.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 1,031.60 1,261.90 850.30 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 121.90 63.20 158.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 478.10 445.40 472.10 Depreciation 79.80 78.70 80.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,504.20 1,231.60 1,307.90 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 436.10 333.50 367.20 Other Income 102.80 78.70 62.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 538.90 412.20 429.40 Interest 13.20 4.40 7.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 525.70 407.80 422.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 525.70 407.80 422.20 Tax 144.00 105.30 100.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 381.70 302.50 321.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items 270.60 -1.80 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 652.30 300.70 321.60 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 652.30 300.70 321.60 Equity Share Capital 71.20 71.20 71.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.32 8.44 9.03 Diluted EPS 18.32 8.44 9.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.32 8.44 9.03 Diluted EPS 18.32 8.44 9.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited