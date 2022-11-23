Siemens Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,657.10 crore, up 8.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,657.10 crore in September 2022 up 8.4% from Rs. 4,296.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 652.30 crore in September 2022 up 102.83% from Rs. 321.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 618.70 crore in September 2022 up 21.46% from Rs. 509.40 crore in September 2021.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 18.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.03 in September 2021.