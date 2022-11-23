Siemens Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,657.10 crore, up 8.4% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siemens are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,657.10 crore in September 2022 up 8.4% from Rs. 4,296.10 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 652.30 crore in September 2022 up 102.83% from Rs. 321.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 618.70 crore in September 2022 up 21.46% from Rs. 509.40 crore in September 2021.
Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 18.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.03 in September 2021.
|Siemens shares closed at 2,803.50 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.51% returns over the last 6 months and 21.40% over the last 12 months.
|Siemens
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,657.10
|4,258.30
|4,233.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|63.10
|Total Income From Operations
|4,657.10
|4,258.30
|4,296.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,005.40
|844.00
|1,059.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,031.60
|1,261.90
|850.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|121.90
|63.20
|158.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|478.10
|445.40
|472.10
|Depreciation
|79.80
|78.70
|80.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,504.20
|1,231.60
|1,307.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|436.10
|333.50
|367.20
|Other Income
|102.80
|78.70
|62.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|538.90
|412.20
|429.40
|Interest
|13.20
|4.40
|7.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|525.70
|407.80
|422.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|525.70
|407.80
|422.20
|Tax
|144.00
|105.30
|100.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|381.70
|302.50
|321.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|270.60
|-1.80
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|652.30
|300.70
|321.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|652.30
|300.70
|321.60
|Equity Share Capital
|71.20
|71.20
|71.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.32
|8.44
|9.03
|Diluted EPS
|18.32
|8.44
|9.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.32
|8.44
|9.03
|Diluted EPS
|18.32
|8.44
|9.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
