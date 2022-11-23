English
    Siemens Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,657.10 crore, up 8.4% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siemens are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,657.10 crore in September 2022 up 8.4% from Rs. 4,296.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 652.30 crore in September 2022 up 102.83% from Rs. 321.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 618.70 crore in September 2022 up 21.46% from Rs. 509.40 crore in September 2021.

    Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 18.32 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.03 in September 2021.

    Siemens shares closed at 2,803.50 on November 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.51% returns over the last 6 months and 21.40% over the last 12 months.

    Siemens
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,657.104,258.304,233.00
    Other Operating Income----63.10
    Total Income From Operations4,657.104,258.304,296.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,005.40844.001,059.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,031.601,261.90850.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks121.9063.20158.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost478.10445.40472.10
    Depreciation79.8078.7080.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,504.201,231.601,307.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax436.10333.50367.20
    Other Income102.8078.7062.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax538.90412.20429.40
    Interest13.204.407.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax525.70407.80422.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax525.70407.80422.20
    Tax144.00105.30100.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities381.70302.50321.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items270.60-1.80--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period652.30300.70321.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates652.30300.70321.60
    Equity Share Capital71.2071.2071.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.328.449.03
    Diluted EPS18.328.449.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.328.449.03
    Diluted EPS18.328.449.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Siemens
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 07:11 pm