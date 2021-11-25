Siemens Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,296.10 crore, up 21.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,296.10 crore in September 2021 up 21.13% from Rs. 3,546.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 321.60 crore in September 2021 down 2.6% from Rs. 330.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 509.40 crore in September 2021 down 1.76% from Rs. 518.50 crore in September 2020.

Siemens EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.28 in September 2020.

Siemens shares closed at 2,276.40 on November 24, 2021 (NSE)