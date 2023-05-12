Siemens Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,857.80 crore, up 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,857.80 crore in March 2023 up 22.84% from Rs. 3,954.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 471.40 crore in March 2023 up 38.65% from Rs. 340.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 737.80 crore in March 2023 up 33.76% from Rs. 551.60 crore in March 2022.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 13.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.55 in March 2022.

Siemens shares closed at 3,797.05 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.16% returns over the last 6 months and 63.85% over the last 12 months.