    Siemens Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,857.80 crore, up 22.84% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siemens are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,857.80 crore in March 2023 up 22.84% from Rs. 3,954.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 471.40 crore in March 2023 up 38.65% from Rs. 340.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 737.80 crore in March 2023 up 33.76% from Rs. 551.60 crore in March 2022.

    Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 13.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.55 in March 2022.

    Siemens shares closed at 3,797.05 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.16% returns over the last 6 months and 63.85% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,790.103,963.603,954.70
    Other Operating Income67.7051.50--
    Total Income From Operations4,857.804,015.103,954.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,129.001,015.701,079.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,340.701,403.401,088.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-85.00-346.90-213.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost507.70496.30443.80
    Depreciation78.5076.1080.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,344.20847.401,071.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax542.70523.10404.80
    Other Income116.60101.7066.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax659.30624.80471.60
    Interest9.903.7013.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax649.40621.10458.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax649.40621.10458.20
    Tax177.60158.40118.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities471.80462.70340.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period471.80462.70340.00
    Minority Interest-0.40----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates471.40462.70340.00
    Equity Share Capital71.2071.2071.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2612.999.55
    Diluted EPS13.2612.999.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2612.999.55
    Diluted EPS13.2612.999.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am