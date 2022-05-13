 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siemens Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,954.70 crore, up 13.52% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siemens are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,954.70 crore in March 2022 up 13.52% from Rs. 3,483.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 340.00 crore in March 2022 up 1.67% from Rs. 334.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 551.60 crore in March 2022 up 7.29% from Rs. 514.10 crore in March 2021.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 9.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.39 in March 2021.

Siemens shares closed at 2,275.90 on May 12, 2022 (NSE)

Siemens
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,954.70 3,550.40 3,427.70
Other Operating Income -- -- 56.00
Total Income From Operations 3,954.70 3,550.40 3,483.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,079.10 743.90 714.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,088.70 1,221.20 970.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -213.30 -151.30 -86.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 443.80 467.50 381.00
Depreciation 80.00 80.60 65.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,071.60 904.50 1,045.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 404.80 284.00 392.20
Other Income 66.80 59.60 56.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 471.60 343.60 448.50
Interest 13.40 6.10 5.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 458.20 337.50 442.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 458.20 337.50 442.70
Tax 118.20 86.70 120.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 340.00 250.80 321.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 12.50
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 340.00 250.80 334.40
Minority Interest -- -0.10 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 340.00 250.70 334.40
Equity Share Capital 71.20 71.20 71.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.55 7.04 9.39
Diluted EPS 9.55 7.04 9.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.55 7.04 9.39
Diluted EPS 9.55 7.04 9.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 13, 2022 11:41 am
