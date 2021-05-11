Siemens Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,483.70 crore, up 22.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,483.70 crore in March 2021 up 22.76% from Rs. 2,837.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.40 crore in March 2021 up 90.32% from Rs. 175.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 514.10 crore in March 2021 up 60.91% from Rs. 319.50 crore in March 2020.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 9.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.94 in March 2020.

Siemens shares closed at 1,883.00 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.70% returns over the last 6 months and 82.80% over the last 12 months.