Siemens Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,258.30 crore, up 45.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siemens are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,258.30 crore in June 2022 up 45.13% from Rs. 2,934.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.70 crore in June 2022 up 116.49% from Rs. 138.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 490.90 crore in June 2022 up 65.84% from Rs. 296.00 crore in June 2021.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 8.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.90 in June 2021.

Siemens shares closed at 2,736.80 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 38.37% over the last 12 months.

Siemens
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,258.30 3,954.70 2,880.90
Other Operating Income -- -- 53.30
Total Income From Operations 4,258.30 3,954.70 2,934.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 844.00 1,079.10 658.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,261.90 1,088.70 994.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 63.20 -213.30 -243.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 445.40 443.80 440.40
Depreciation 78.70 80.00 93.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,231.60 1,071.60 837.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 333.50 404.80 153.00
Other Income 78.70 66.80 50.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 412.20 471.60 203.00
Interest 4.40 13.40 8.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 407.80 458.20 195.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 407.80 458.20 195.00
Tax 105.30 118.20 56.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 302.50 340.00 138.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.80 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 300.70 340.00 138.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 300.70 340.00 138.90
Equity Share Capital 71.20 71.20 71.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.44 9.55 3.90
Diluted EPS 8.44 9.55 3.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.44 9.55 3.90
Diluted EPS 8.44 9.55 3.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Siemens
first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:44 am
next story
