    Siemens Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,258.30 crore, up 45.13% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siemens are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,258.30 crore in June 2022 up 45.13% from Rs. 2,934.20 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.70 crore in June 2022 up 116.49% from Rs. 138.90 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 490.90 crore in June 2022 up 65.84% from Rs. 296.00 crore in June 2021.

    Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 8.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.90 in June 2021.

    Siemens shares closed at 2,736.80 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.21% returns over the last 6 months and 38.37% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,258.303,954.702,880.90
    Other Operating Income----53.30
    Total Income From Operations4,258.303,954.702,934.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials844.001,079.10658.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,261.901,088.70994.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks63.20-213.30-243.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost445.40443.80440.40
    Depreciation78.7080.0093.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,231.601,071.60837.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax333.50404.80153.00
    Other Income78.7066.8050.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax412.20471.60203.00
    Interest4.4013.408.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax407.80458.20195.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax407.80458.20195.00
    Tax105.30118.2056.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities302.50340.00138.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.80----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period300.70340.00138.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates300.70340.00138.90
    Equity Share Capital71.2071.2071.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.449.553.90
    Diluted EPS8.449.553.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.449.553.90
    Diluted EPS8.449.553.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:44 am
