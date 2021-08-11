Siemens Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,934.20 crore, up 119.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,934.20 crore in June 2021 up 119.86% from Rs. 1,334.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.90 crore in June 2021 up 7410.53% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.00 crore in June 2021 up 285.42% from Rs. 76.80 crore in June 2020.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Siemens shares closed at 2,059.70 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.74% returns over the last 6 months and 81.90% over the last 12 months.