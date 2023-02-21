Siemens Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,015.10 crore, up 13.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siemens are:Net Sales at Rs 4,015.10 crore in December 2022 up 13.09% from Rs. 3,550.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 462.70 crore in December 2022 up 84.56% from Rs. 250.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 700.90 crore in December 2022 up 65.23% from Rs. 424.20 crore in December 2021.
Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 12.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.04 in December 2021.
|Siemens shares closed at 3,194.85 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.41% returns over the last 6 months and 30.35% over the last 12 months.
|Siemens
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,963.60
|4,657.10
|3,550.40
|Other Operating Income
|51.50
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,015.10
|4,657.10
|3,550.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,015.70
|1,005.40
|743.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,403.40
|1,031.60
|1,221.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-346.90
|121.90
|-151.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|496.30
|478.10
|467.50
|Depreciation
|76.10
|79.80
|80.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|847.40
|1,504.20
|904.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|523.10
|436.10
|284.00
|Other Income
|101.70
|102.80
|59.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|624.80
|538.90
|343.60
|Interest
|3.70
|13.20
|6.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|621.10
|525.70
|337.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|621.10
|525.70
|337.50
|Tax
|158.40
|144.00
|86.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|462.70
|381.70
|250.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|270.60
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|462.70
|652.30
|250.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|462.70
|652.30
|250.70
|Equity Share Capital
|71.20
|71.20
|71.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.99
|18.32
|7.04
|Diluted EPS
|12.99
|18.32
|7.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.99
|18.32
|7.04
|Diluted EPS
|12.99
|18.32
|7.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited