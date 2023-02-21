English
    Siemens Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,015.10 crore, up 13.09% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siemens are:Net Sales at Rs 4,015.10 crore in December 2022 up 13.09% from Rs. 3,550.40 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 462.70 crore in December 2022 up 84.56% from Rs. 250.70 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 700.90 crore in December 2022 up 65.23% from Rs. 424.20 crore in December 2021.
    Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 12.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.04 in December 2021.Siemens shares closed at 3,194.85 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.41% returns over the last 6 months and 30.35% over the last 12 months.
    Siemens
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,963.604,657.103,550.40
    Other Operating Income51.50----
    Total Income From Operations4,015.104,657.103,550.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,015.701,005.40743.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,403.401,031.601,221.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-346.90121.90-151.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost496.30478.10467.50
    Depreciation76.1079.8080.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses847.401,504.20904.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax523.10436.10284.00
    Other Income101.70102.8059.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax624.80538.90343.60
    Interest3.7013.206.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax621.10525.70337.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax621.10525.70337.50
    Tax158.40144.0086.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities462.70381.70250.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--270.60--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period462.70652.30250.80
    Minority Interest-----0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates462.70652.30250.70
    Equity Share Capital71.2071.2071.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9918.327.04
    Diluted EPS12.9918.327.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9918.327.04
    Diluted EPS12.9918.327.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:22 am