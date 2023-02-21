Siemens Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,015.10 crore, up 13.09% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,963.60 4,657.10 3,550.40 Other Operating Income 51.50 -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,015.10 4,657.10 3,550.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,015.70 1,005.40 743.90 Purchase of Traded Goods 1,403.40 1,031.60 1,221.20 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -346.90 121.90 -151.30 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 496.30 478.10 467.50 Depreciation 76.10 79.80 80.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 847.40 1,504.20 904.50 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 523.10 436.10 284.00 Other Income 101.70 102.80 59.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 624.80 538.90 343.60 Interest 3.70 13.20 6.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 621.10 525.70 337.50 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 621.10 525.70 337.50 Tax 158.40 144.00 86.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 462.70 381.70 250.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- 270.60 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 462.70 652.30 250.80 Minority Interest -- -- -0.10 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 462.70 652.30 250.70 Equity Share Capital 71.20 71.20 71.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.99 18.32 7.04 Diluted EPS 12.99 18.32 7.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.99 18.32 7.04 Diluted EPS 12.99 18.32 7.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited