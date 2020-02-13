Siemens Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,685.00 crore, down 4.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,685.00 crore in December 2019 down 4.99% from Rs. 2,825.90 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.80 crore in December 2019 up 14.92% from Rs. 231.30 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 426.60 crore in December 2019 up 7% from Rs. 398.70 crore in December 2018.

Siemens EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Siemens shares closed at 1,423.70 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.66% returns over the last 6 months and 40.57% over the last 12 months.