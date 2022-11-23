Sidh Automobile Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 10.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 94.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Sidh Automobile EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Sidh Automobile shares closed at 12.50 on October 13, 2016 (BSE)